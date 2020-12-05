Hailey Bieber Reveals The Moisturizing Eye Masks She Uses To Look So Bright-Eyed

Hailey Bieber is officialy just like all of us. She revealed on Instagram stories that’s she’s been “diving so deep” into skincare during quarantine and “trying to keep that glow from the inside out.” She gave us all a little step-by-step tutorial of her morning skincare routine, which she says is for “before work,” which we’re assuming is to prep her skin for makeup. You can steal some ideas from the model, too. For example, Bieber uses these Loop Eye Masks that are great for calming any under-eye puffiness.

The makeup-free 24-year-old kicks off her skincare routine with a 10-minute moisturizing mask before she pops on the eye masks. The hydrating hydrogel babies are chock full of niacinamide, pearl extract, flower complex and retinol to brighten and smooth, de-puff and reduce the appearance of undereye fine lines and wrinkles.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The masks are compostable and cruelty-free, as well as come in recyclable packaging. They’re made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates and synthetic fragrance so they aren’t likely to irritate your eyes. Plus, they actually stay on. Just pop them on clean, dry skin. (It’s ok to put a mask on the rest of your face like Bieber! It’s all about the mult-tasking.) After 10 minutes, just take of the masks and pat the leftover serum into your skin.

Shop the Weekly Reset eye masks with the cute giftable zip pouch and give a friend or family member a night of self-care for the holidays. Who in your life is the most stressed out? At-home with kids on Zoom? We could all use it now more than ever.