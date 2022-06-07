Hailey Bieber Uses a $34 Setting Powder That Shoppers Say ‘Makes Skin Look Airbrushed’—& It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber has become the face of glazed donut skin because she always has the dewiest complexion. It’s often left us wondering how she gets her skin so glowy without looking super oily. And now, thanks to one of the model’s GRWM TikToks, we have the answer: the Kosas’ Cloud Set Setting Powder.

The supermodel-approved formula minimizes the appearance of pores, fine lines and uneven texture. It provides “shine control, not glow control,” according to the brand, which is how you know it’s the perfect powder to use for glazed donut skin.

“This is just really for any of the areas I feel like I get a little oily, which is mostly the T-zone area,” Hailey explains in the TikTok.

Even better, Kosas is hosting a summer sale that’s coming to a close soon, which means you should shop Hailey’s faves ASAP (she also loves the brand’s Revealer Concealer). Through June 9, take 20 percent off of everything on the site, excluding samples, sets and bundles.

Plenty of shoppers agree with Hailey. “Takes out shine and minimizes pores instantly. Makes skin look airbrushed!” raved one five-star reviewer..

Not only does the sheer setting and smoothing powder help manage oil production and smooth over texture, it’s packed with nourishing ingredients that hydrate the skin and clear out congestion—sans caking and creasing.

After application, you’ll notice your skin doesn’t feel chalky or dry. That’s because passion fruit extract hydrates and minimizes the appearance of fine lines. Meanwhile, bamboo stem extract controls oil production and Chinese peony diminishes large pores.

For a filter-like complexion, you’re going to want to sweep on Kosas’ Cloud Set Setting Powder. Smooth, blurred skin is headed your way once you start. Plus, for those who can’t stand the mess that loose powder leaves behind, this formula has the natural finish of a loose powder, except in a pressed powder form that won’t wreak havoc on your vanity or sink.

“I love this powder! It is lightweight, blurring, and sits so nicely on the skin. It does a great job of setting makeup and leaving your skin looking radiant,” wrote one shopper who calls it their “holy grail powder.”

The texture is airy and buttery, while the finish is natural without being completely matte. This powder sounds like a dream and works like one, too.

“Happy to say I have finally found the right powder! I have combination skin and tend to get pretty oily at the end of the day even with powder foundation. I also have sensitive skin and this has been wonderful on my face,” wrote another five-star reviewer. “I now only use a bit of concealer with this formula and it goes a long way. Super lightweight with great coverage and minimize pores. I’m all for it!”

Well, what are you waiting for? Get your glazed donut skin on with the help of Kosas’ Cloud Set Setting Powder.