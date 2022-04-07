Hailey Bieber Uses an Under-$30 Concealer That’s Like a ‘Lightbulb For Your Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We love everything about Hailey Bieber and how she’s influenced the realms of fashion and beauty. She always seems to wear the dewiest no-makeup makeup looks, and we just want to know how she does it. This week, the model gave the people (us) what they want and posted two TikTok videos that show her “lazy makeup routine.” One hallmark of her effortless look is her bright eyes. Lucky for us—and you—we now know exactly which product helps her achieve wide-awake eyes and radiant skin.

The miraculous formula in question is Kosas’ Revealer Concealer. We know that incorporating ingredients into makeup formulas is nothing new, but Kosas is truly doing the most with this concealer. In addition to being a medium-coverage concealer, it also functions as an eye cream and a spot treatment. We’re always game for a multifunctional beauty product.

@haileybieber Had to do this in 2 parts because I’m bad at Tik Tok. Here’s my fast lazy makeup routine and skin prep. And yes, rhode is coming soon🤍 ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] – Elliot Van Coup

The brand even calls the concealer a “lightbulb for your skin.” After seeing Hailey’s final makeup look, we definitely see why. Her face is literally glowing. The model used the product after applying her moisturizers and serums, and pats it specifically under her eyes to give those areas more brightness. It’s the first step in her beauty routine, so it’s obvi an important one.

“So amazing—makes my under eyes look airbrushed but still hydrated,” wrote one Kosas shopper who gave the product a perfect five-star rating.

The queen of dewy, luminous skin is here to do us all a favor and reveal her makeup secrets and we couldn’t be happier about it. We’re not surprised one bit that her fave concealer comes from a clean, clinically-tested beauty brand like Kosas.

Grab yours from Kosas for $28 or head over to Sephora’s spring sale for a 20, 15 or 10 percent discount.

Let’s get into the fun part: the skincare ingredients. Caffeine and pink algae extract brighten, while arnica Montana and provitamin B5 soothe. Best of all, peptides and hyaluronic acid plump the skin. Basically, whether your under-eyes are dry AF or a blemish is making itself known, you can dab on this concealer and let its skincare ingredients work their magic. You get medium buildable coverage in the meantime, but without caking on layers of makeup that’ll only worsen your skin. And if you deal with dark circles, this creamy formula covers them up with a single swipe, while still letting your complexion look like your natural skin.

“What amazing coverage it gives!!! The perfect formula for no creasing and not drying under the eyes!” wrote another shopper. “New holy grail concealer.”

Glide the doe-foot applicator over any areas you want to conceal, brighten or smooth. Then, blend the product with your fingers, a makeup sponge or a brush. In Hailey’s TikTok, she uses a sponge under her eyes.

Mrs. Bieber is truly in a league of her own when it comes to nailing the no-makeup makeup look. Add Kosas’ Revealer Concealer to your daily rotation to get on her level and achieve the dewiest glow.