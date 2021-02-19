Hailey Bieber’s Fresh Hair Color Proves You Should Be Asking For A ‘Root Melt’ At The Salon

Hailey Bieber is back to work. The model is working on either a new project or maybe photos for one of her spokesmodel jobs, such as Bareminerals. Bieber is looking gorge with her new highlights and soft glam makeup. At least, it looks like she’s sporting new color. The superstar used to have blonde highlights right up to the roots but this new look has a seamless root melt that looks lived-in and natural.

We reached out to her colorist Cassondra Kaeding for details but in the meantime, here’s the 411 on root melting. It differs from a root shadow in that unlike just blurring the area at the roots where the highlight and natural color meet, there’s even more of a root-y look with no line of demarcation. It’s like grown-out highlights but the colors melt into each other in a really pretty way. It looks like Bieber has a few highlights that go to the roots around the front to brighten up her face.

Because it takes a team to look this good, Priscilla Valles added extensions and Amanda Lee Hair was responsible for the styling.

And if you’re someone whose eyes go right to the makeup instead of the hair, we have a few details for you. Because you might want to recreate this soft brown vibe at home. Makeup artist Adam Burrell revealed he used Precision Brow Gel in Glimpse ($25.91 at Illamasqua) for her wings (yes, brow gel!) and Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Yes Honey ($34 at Sephora) on the lips. (The color used to be called Hepburn Honey.)

The rest? Well, that’s genetics.