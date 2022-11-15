A Definitive Guide to Every Hair Product Hailey Bieber Uses—Including The Shampoo She Shares With Justin

Scroll To See More Images

Hailey Bieber is best known for her glazed donut skin, but we’re putting the spotlight on her hair. Her locks look just like her complexion and makeup: effortless and chic. So, of course, we want to know all of her secrets. Luckily, there are plenty of interviews and YouTube videos that reveal the exact products she relies on.

From a purple shampoo she shares with Justin to a hair mask all of her fellow A-listers approve of, here are nine products Hailey swears by. Fortunately, most of them won’t cost you an arm and a leg and are available to shop on Amazon right this second. Some of the brands she loves include Dyson, K18 and Ouai, among others. Don’t wait any longer to get your hands on her favorite sprays, tools, treatments, masks and more.

UNITE Hair BLONDA Purple Shampoo

Hailey and Justin sharing the same shampoo is the cutest thing ever and such couple goals. In an interview with Marie Claire, she spilled the tea and said that they both stand by UNITE Hair’s BLONDA Purple Shampoo. The product minimizes brassiness in blonde and gray hair, making it perfect for color-treated strands.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

This product needs no introduction because all of Dyson’s hot tools are truly top-tier and well-loved by celebs and shoppers alike. Hailey reaches for the Corrale Hair Straightener to crimp her strands into subtle waves. She even demonstrated her method in a GRWM video on TikTok.

K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment

Hailey previously told Refinery29, “My favorite hair product right now is this product called K18.” She added, “It’s so good; I use that all over my hair every time I get out of the shower.” The leave-in mask makes hair softer, stronger and healthier. It also eliminates frizz and helps repair split ends. In fact, it’s so good that it’s become the No. 1 trending hair product on TikTok, per the brand. As soon as you watch the jaw-dropping results in @coreyjackhair‘s TikTok, you’ll understand why you need this in your bathroom ASAP.

Tancho Stick

According to influencer Arielle Lorre, Hailey’s hair stylist, Irinel de León, achieves slicked-back looks with the TikTok-viral Tancho Stick. It tames even the most stubborn of flyaways and gives hair a subtle shine. Plus, it’s so easy to use; there’s no way you can mess it up!

Mermade Hair PRO Waver

When I think of Hailey’s hair, I envision effortless, beachy waves. She’s a big Dyson stan, but for even bouncier waves, she taps on Mermade Hair’s PRO Waver. It has three extra-large ionic ceramic barrels to prevent damage and create the prettiest look.

OUAI Volume Spray

In a YouTube tutorial for wavy hair, Hailey says, “Step one would be I spray a bit of volumizing spray into my wet hair before I blow dry it, and I really love this OUAI volumizing spray. It’s the best and it smells amazing.” The formula contains panthenol and volumizing polymers to provide shine and hold without making hair greasy or sticky. Add body to your locks with this lightweight spray.

Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo Assortment

In the same YouTube tutorial, Hailey explains, “I add dry shampoo at the end because I hope that when I do my hair and then sleep on it, it’ll still be fresh enough to wear again the next day, especially at my roots. With some dry shampoo, looking clean, fresh, but also textured and messy, and a little bit gritty.” The model uses the Clean Freak formula, which is currently available in a three-pack alongside the brand’s other amazing dry shampoos. Each of them absorbs excess oil and makes hair look brand-new.

IGK Beach Club Texture Spray

Hailey goes in with another volume-boosting spray, specifically IGK’s Beach Club Texture Spray. “I’m going to take texturizing spray, and I’m going to spray my hair all over. I like to do a little bit of texturizing spray before [styling],” she says in her YouTube video. “After I just shower, my hair is really clean and kind of slick. I have to sometimes add a bit more of texture spray as I’m doing my hair so that adds a little bit more of like a grip.” Reach for this product if you’re after the beachy, undone waves that Hailey is known for.

Davines OI All in One Milk

“With the time I spend swimming in the summer, it’s important for me to always have a good leave-in conditioner handy to protect my hair and keep it knot-free. My go-to is the Davines Ol All In One Milk—smells amazing and works great,” the model previously told Vogue. We can see why she adores this leave-in spray, since it yields silky smooth, tangle-free and frizz-free hair. Plus, it protects strands from heat, which is always a bonus.