The Styling Tool Hailey Bieber Uses To Create Wavy ‘Date Night’ Hair

We didn’t expect Hailey Bieber to become a YouTube star in 2021. But she continues to put out interesting, well-made and produced videos giving us a peek inside her glam, as well as talks with some really interesting celebs. On Wednesday, Bieber’s hair was the talk of the show, as she shared her wavy-hair routine for her 1.2 million followers.

“A lot of you have been asking to see how I do my own hair when I do my own hair so check it out,” she says in the video. When she doesn’t have hairstylist Jen Atkin around, this is how Bieber gets those cool-girl, California waves. (No doubt, Atkin taught her everything she knows.)

Bieber says she starts by using a volumizing leave-in product. Not surprisingly, she likes Atkin’s haircare line, especially Ouai’s Volume Spray ($26 at Ulta). Then, she blow-dries her hair. Here’s where the waves come in. She sprays on a texturizing product, which looks to use like one from R+Co. She grabs her Dyson Corrale hair straightener ($499.99 at Dyson), which she says she “also got from Jen.”

Bieber sections her hair and grabs a small piece. She takes the straightener and does a wave motion down her strands, creating a mermaid wave. She then adds more texture spray for grip. “I decided to go with this down wavy textured hair for you guys because this is usually just my go-to when I have the time to do it myself,” she says. “If I was like going out for a dinner or like going out on date night, this is typically the hair that I’m going to do for an evening of fun.”

Bieber gives tips throughout the routine. The Corrale is a straightener but it’s great for creating all types of waves, too. “Be careful about like not squeezing the iron too tight because even in that piece you could see that like it dented a little bit in my hair,” she says. Bieber prefers a messy, “undone” look when she goes out instead of bombshell waves. Watch her entire routine above and grab the Corrale at Dyson to copy her look.