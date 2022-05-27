The Hydrating Cleanser Responsible For Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Skin Is 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you couldn’t already tell, our site has turned into a Hailey Bieber fan account lately. We’ve written about anything and everything the model wears and uses, which is a lot, but it’s simply because she is #goals in every way possible. From her favorite vitamin C serum to her go-to concealer, we’ve got the DL on all of her beauty essentials, one of which is on sale right now.

Hailey posted a YouTube tutorial of how she gets her iconic glazed donut skin before heading to bed. One product that stands out is HoliFrog’s Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash. It’s a hydrating face cleanser that gently wipes away makeup while soothing and protecting the skin. Mrs. Bieber has previously said that she’s always game for a multitasking beauty product, so this pick makes total sense.

“Now that I’ve done the oil cleanser, I’m going to go in with a second step cleanser,” she explained in the video. “I like cleansers that don’t get super, super foamy. I prefer something that’s like a milkier, hydrating, nourishing wash. I never like for my skin to feel dry and stripped and tight after I wash it.”

We hear ya, Hailey! There’s nothing worse than skin that feels stripped of all moisture after cleansing. To avoid this, reach for HoliFrog’s creamy face wash that does nothing but good things for your skin without leaving a greasy residue. The non-foaming, silky smooth cleanser is perfect for dry, inflamed or irritated complexions since it’s jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients, such as a blend of 14 amino acids. Amino acids help the skin repair itself from damage, whether it’s from exfoliating too much or using products with harsh ingredients. On top of that skin-renewing blend, the formula also contains water lily root, lotus flower and panthenol to moisturize.

Meanwhile, blue-green algae protects against environmental stressors. Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr previously told StyleCaster about the other benefits of algae. “It helps improve dullness and evens skin tone so your skin is brighter, firmer and smoother,” she explained.

Last but not least, aloe vera and sunflower seed oil calm and reduce redness, apricot kernel oil nourishes and smooths your complexion and vitamin E keeps your natural skin barrier strong.

The only other thing that would make this product even better is a discount, of course. Leave it to Dermstore’s Summer Sale to give you 20 percent off. Just be sure to enter promo code SUN at checkout before the sale ends on June 1.

It’s easy to see why Hailey swears by this face wash. And if the glowing shopper reviews are any indication, those with dry to combination skin are going to want to lather their face in the Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash ASAP.

“This is a wonderful, gentle cleanser. I use it in the morning when my face isn’t dirty with sunscreen or makeup and it leaves my skin feeling clean and moist,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

It’s also incredibly easy to apply: Wet your skin and then rub the face wash in gentle circular motions. The brand recommends letting the product really sink into your skin instead of rushing to get it all off for the best results. And that, folks, is how you give yourself a mini face massage each morning and night. Finish by rinsing off the cleanser and patting your face dry. Voila! Glowing, healthy skin in an instant.

“Very creamy and nourishing! Did not strip the skin like many other supposedly gentle skin cleansers,” raved another shopper. “Gives the skin a great dew and plump feel as well.”

All that’s left to do is shop the Dermstore sale and checkout with HoliFrog’s Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash. Get ready to twin with Hailey with the most fabulous glazed donut skin ever.