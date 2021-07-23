You’ll Never Believe Hailey Bieber’s Secret Eyeliner Hack

Although we’re always drooling over Hailey Bieber’s beauty looks, the model usually errs on the side of classic. So, we quickly double-tapped Instagram the second we saw Hailey Bieber’s colorful eyeliner. It’s pretty bold for the California girl. “Had a little too much fun with my glam tonight,” she captioned her new post, making us think she did it herself. (Impressive!)

In the photo, Bieber is wearing a cute plaid bucket hat and rocking two different eyeliner looks in the photo series. How did she easily go from one colorful makeup look to another? Stick-on eyeliner. It’s the same beauty brand Jennie and Rosé from Blackpink were wearing while in Los Angeles earlier this month, but just a different color and style.

You don’t have to have makeup artist skills to steal Bieber’s look. Luckily, she’s wearing Simi and Haze’s beauty brand Simihaze Beauty. The duo hawks these cool colorful stickers that resemble eyeliner, not unlike Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy’s incredible face decals.

“These eye stickers were inspired by some of our favorite past makeup looks, from neon liner to holographic shapes,” Simi & Haze say on the brand’s website. The Palestinian identical twins grew up between Riyadh, London and California so it’s not surprising they went into creative fields—and have such major celeb fans. When Hailey Bieber and Blackpink members start wearing your brand, you know it’s a success.

We’re not sure what other makeup Bieber is wearing since she didn’t tag any brands. It’s possible it’s bareMinerals complexion products and lip gloss since the model is an ambassador for the brand. Though, we do know Bieber Beauty is coming so maybe this is a sneak peek.