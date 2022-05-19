Hailey Bieber Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Brightening Eye Cream: ‘This Is a Holy Grail for Me’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have a feeling that even when Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand, Rhode, finally drops (I’ll update you so soon!), she’ll still fill us in with other products she’s loving that she didn’t help create. You can tell she respects other brand founders and truly loves skincare. Today, she’s telling her YouTube audience about an eye cream she’s “obsessed with” and it’s one I’m a big fan of, too.

This is Bieber’s second video with Hyram, where they chat about all things skin and the beauty industry. The duo “tries and reacts to more skincare products,” including Bieber’s favorite BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Eye Perfector ($65 at Ulta Beauty). In fact, she loves the whole brand. “I want to get into this BeautyStat Vitamin C Universal C Skin Refiner,” Bieber says of the all-over face cream. “It’s 20 percent vitamin C. This was done and made by this amazing chemist named Ron Robinson, who is incredible.” She reveals she actually spoke to Robinson when starting her own brand “to get some knowledge from him.”

Bieber hands Hyram the brand’s eye cream because she’s dying for him to try it. “This one is the Eye Perfector. The Eye Perfector has actually been the under-eye product I’ve been using for the last couple months,” she says. “I’m really, really obsessed with it.”

Hyram is excited to try it and starts applying it right under his eyes. He loves that the formula is fragrance-free (both he and Bieber have sensitive skin) and creamy but lightweight for daytime use. Bieber agrees and says she wears it under her sunscreen on the daily. This works to firm and smooths crow’s feet, as well as fight free radical damage. Other than vitamin C, the formula also contains caffeine, magnoli and hemp oil to reduce puffiness and repair skin, plus hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration. Finally, pure EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate), derived from green tea, works to brighten and protect the delicate undereye area.

Now you can see why Bieber loves it. Want to try it as well? Grab it at Ulta Beauty before this video picks up traction and it quickly sells out.