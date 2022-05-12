Hailey Bieber & I Use the Same Indie Brand’s Moisturizer & It’s Not Rhode (Yet)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While we wait patiently to try Hailey Bieber’s upcoming skincare brand Rhode, we get a sneak peek of the model’s favorite products other than the samples she’s testing from her own line—thanks to TikTok. This is what she really uses and incorporates into her Rhode-heavy skincare routine, one of which I love as well. It’s the Dieux Skin Instant Angel Skin Restoring Moisturizer, a heavy cream that hydrates year-round depending on how you use it.

Bieber posted her love for the brand on Instagram, writing “Instand angel indeed. Couldn’t love this moisturizer more.” She tagged the brand and co-founder Charlotte Parler, who she apparently discovered on TikTok and reached out to about launching Rhode. “Charlotte tried to undo the whole fearmongering mindset of skincare,” Hailey Bieber told Business of Fashion.

No doubt Bieber loves Instant Angel for the same reasons so many of its fans do—including me. As someone with acne-prone, combination skin that’s also somehow pretty dry, I wasn’t sure how my face was going to react to this rich moisturizer. I’m happy to say my skin loves it on the dryer parts of my face (around my T-zone) and I don’t see any clogged pores on my jaw and chin (where I break out the most). Still, if Dieux comes out with a lightweight, acne-friendly version, I’m buying it in bulk.

Instant Angel was inspired by beloved French pharmacy creams that are lightweight but still super-hydrating. That’s probably why it doesn’t break me out. Although it contains a blend of humectants and moisturizing ingredients, it feels light on the skin and totally sinks in without leaving behind any greasy residue. There are also amino acids to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, as well as emollients to help repair skin damage and a plant-derived lipid complex to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.

Phew! There are a lot of skin-nourishing ingredients packed into this aluminum tube, making the $45 price more than worth it. You see these types of ingredients in skincare 2-3 times the price. Instant Angel is also vegan and cruelty-free, as well as fragrance-free so it’s unlike to irritate those with sensitive skin—me and Bieber included.

In fact, I use a lot of the same skincare and makeup as Bieber does so does this make us BFFs? A girl can dream.