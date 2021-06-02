Hailey Bieber Swears By This Leave-In Conditioner For Soft Summer Hair

While celebs recommend products all the time, often they’re ones they are involved with somehow (and get paid for) or they’re ultra-expensive and out of reach. But when Hailey Bieber spilled her summer secrets to Vogue, we learned a few of her faves are actually accessible. Specifically, Bieber expressed her love for Davines OI All In One Milk, which is available on Amazon. Score.

“With the time I spend swimming in the summer, it’s important for me to always have a good leave-in conditioner handy to protect my hair and keep it knot-free. My go-to is the Davines Ol All In One milk—smells amazing and works great!” Bieber told Vogue.

Considering Bieber’s beach waves always look flawless, we’re going to listen to her on this one. Davines popular leave-in softens, detangles, controls frizz and protects the hair from heat all with 10-15 pumps. Don’t rinse it out. Just let the Roucou oil and milky serum make your strands shiny and soft to the touch. And if that sounds like a lot of serum, don’t worry. It doesn’t feel greasy.

This isn’t the only beauty product the model recommended. She also loves EltaMD UV daily tinted broad-spectrum SPF 40 ($32.50 at Amazon), a lightweight daily sunscreen great for those with acne-prone skin like Bieber. Her favorite vitamin C is the Dr. Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C Serum ($145 at Nordstrom), which she says is “a great ingredient for the skin, especially in the daytime under my sunscreen, to prevent further UV damage.” We couldn’t agree more.