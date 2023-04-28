Hailey Bieber Put a Bow in Her Fave Slicked-Back Bun & It’s Perfection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber, the beauty brand founder and style icon, has been turning heads with her stunning hair for years. Whether she’s on the red carpet or just out and about, her hair always looks flawless. From her signature blonde locks to her recent big chop, her hair is always on-trend and serves as inspo for many. Bieber’s slicked-back hairstyles are especially iconic, especially her buns. Thursday night, Bieber gave her bun and upgrade with the cutest bow you just have to see.

At the Tiffany & Co. celebration for the reopening of its NYC flagship store, Bieber channeled Audrey Hepburn (get it? Breakfast at Tiffany’s?) in an LBD and luxe pearl necklaces. Her hair, by Danielle Priano, was slicked-back in a side part, twisted into a bun. Underneath the bun is a black bow made out of ribbon, which pokes out when she turns to the side. It’s the cutest little update to her usually slicked-back hairstyle and one that fits in perfectly with the theme of the night.

Priano hasn’t revealed exactly how she got the look, but she did post on Instagram that she used Sexy Hair products. Maybe she also used one of Bieber’s fave hair balms to get that perfect slick. It’s called the Tancho Tique Stick ($9.88 on Amazon

) and apparently, both Bieber and Kendall Jenner use it. (According to influencer Arielle Lorre, who is also obsessed.)

Rounding out Bieber’s dream team was Karla Welch who styled her in Versace, Katie Jane Hughes on makeup and Zola Ganzorigt for those “Tiffany glazed nails.” Whether you are looking for inspiration for your next haircut or just want to appreciate some gorge looks, Bieber’s hair is definitely worth keeping an eye on. And who says you can’t rock an updo when you have a bob? With a lot of hairspray, she’s proving you can.