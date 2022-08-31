Hailey Bieber Says to Get Ready for ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ for Fall, So We’re All In

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber is switching up her go-to lip combo for fall and TikTok (OK, and us) is going crazy for it. We’ve seen Bieber line her lips with a pink-nude liner and fill them in with a glossy balm about a million times by now. But last week, she went for a deeper brown lip liner and called her new lip combo “Brownie Glazed Lips.” OK, we’re in.

Of course, the beauty brand founder didn’t invent the “gym lips” trend — even the TikToker who coined the term didn’t invent it. Still, she’s helping make it popular as of late. What is it exactly? Well, you slightly overline your lips with lip liner and add a lip balm or clear gloss on top. It’s an easy trend because it looks good on everyone. You can use whatever products you already have in your makeup bag.

Bieber uses her own Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment as the clear gloss topper each time but she’s switching up the lip liner shade. She usually favors Make Up Forever Artist Color Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine, which is pretty much always sold out. But recently, it looks like she’s been using the Scott Barnes Atelier Lip Pencil in shade Naomi ($18 at Scott Barnes) instead.

In another TikTok, the one in which Bieber says she’s “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips,” we weren’t sure exactly what products she used. The lip color looks similar to the previous video. But in an interview with Allure, Bieber’s makeup artist Leah Darcy shared exactly what she used on the star.

The lip liner this time is Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Versatile Chestnut ($22 at Sephora). Miraculously, it’s not sold out yet! Of course, the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Salted Carmel went on top. The pretty blush is Merit Flush Balm in Raspberry Beret ($28 at Merit) — a STYLECASTER fave — and the shimmery, champagne eyeshadow is Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eye Shadow in Ray ($30 at Sephora).

There you have it! Go forth and copy.