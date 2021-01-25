Hailey Bieber Just Took This 2000s Hairstyle To The Next Level & I’m Obsessed

Although those of us older millennials might be a little cautious about heading back to that time, early-aughts beauty trends are back and bigger than ever. First, it was the 90s, of course, but now we’re seeing 2003-era hair, makeup and even fashion trends come back with a vengeance. It makes total sense for Gen Z folks who didn’t live through Jessica Simpson and Mandy Moore’s ever-changing looks. Just look at Hailey Bieber’s latest braided hairstyle. Yes, it evokes that early-2000s time but with a modern spin.

Hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin shared a shot of her client’s new ‘do on the set of a BareMinerals shoot. (Bieber is a spokesmodel for the brand.) Bieber is rocking two tiny braids just like we all pulled out those two front pieces for school dances. This time, they have some height and flirtiness to them—and isn’t a butterfly clip insight.

This look is actually pretty simple to achieve at home and it’s not too retro for us millennials. Simply part your hair in the middle and section two front pieces with a clear hair tie. Pull each mini ponytail up and back and smooth the front. Braid each chunk and you’ve got Hailey Bieber vibes. This works well on all hair types and would look especially chic on curly hair. Adding butterfly clips is up to you.

And if Bieber’s skin is what you’re drooling over, she shared in her Instagram caption that she’s wearing the NEW BareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Foundation in shade Golden Medium ($35 at Sephora).