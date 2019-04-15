Bieber Beauty is Coming and We Have Proof

Justin and Hailey Bieber aren’t exactly taking it easy as newlyweds. They shared the March cover of Vogue, Justin started a clothing line called Drew (which Kendall Jenner and Hailey wore to Coachella this weekend), and now there’s a beauty line in the works. Yup, Hailey Bieber Beauty is coming. According to TMZ, the model just trademarked Bieber Beauty to launch a cosmetics line under her married name.

It’s not like a beauty line is completely left-field for Mrs. Bieber. In addition to a collaboration with affordable makeup line Model Co., she’s also a face of bareMinerals and an ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel. She’s got complexion products, color makeup, and hair-care covered with these partnerships but it makes total sense she’d want to put her own name on something. Back in October, the supermodel also trademarked Hailey Bieber with the intent to launch a clothing line, pretty much confirming that the duo are plotting a takeover of our closets and vanities.

Unsurprisingly, many are already comparing Bieber Beauty to Kylie Cosmetics, wondering if Hailey could be the next Kylie of the beauty world. But these two don’t have the same makeup vibe—at all. Bieber wears much less color and more laid-back, natural makeup. I don’t think she’ll come out with bold-colored matte lipsticks like Jenner but it’s possible she will follow in her footsteps. I’m thinking it will be more Glossier style: natural-with-a-twist.

We’ll update you the second we hear more about Bieber Beauty.