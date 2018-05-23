The Self-Tanner Hailey Baldwin Uses for an Enviable Summer Glow

For us, the smell of summer is a steady waft of sunscreen; which is probably a good thing because it means our skin is shielded against UV exposure. But on the other hand, it also means we’re one step further from a tan. We’re not saying that bronzed skin is a summer-must, but there is something especially fabulous about that fresh glow. So, rather than hitting the tanning beds (and risking skin disease), we’re getting familiar with self-tanners, a product that’s also in heavy rotation on the red carpet.
And the latest celeb to prove you don’t need scorched skin to look flawless is Hailey Baldwin. Lucky for us, her makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, shared the exact products he applied to the 21-year-old model’s skin for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where she glowed like literal ray of sunshine.
Last looks on #haileybaldwin before the @billboard awards here in Vegas styled by @stylememaeve hair by @florido and #makeupbyme using @bitebeauty multi stick in cashew and papaya on her cheeks and eyes and #bitebeauty lipliner in 018 and lipstick in meringue and pink salt colors on her body I used @vitaliberata #bodyblur in latte and on her face I used the #vitaliberata #beautyblur in latte as well to give her that all over warm glow ✨
Oquendo told Byrdie, “Because of her plunging neckline and high slit, we used Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish in Latte ($45) to ensure a flawless, camera-ready finish.” But he didn’t just stop with warming up the body. He also took Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Skin Tone Optimizer in Latte ($40), a tint and primer in one, to her face, ensuring an all-over glow.
In addition to being celebrity-approved, all of Vita Liberata’s products are also non-toxic and organic, so we’d say this is a brand definitely worth trying.