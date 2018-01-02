Hailey Baldwin Just Kicked Off the New Year With a Hair Makeover

If you needed motivation to make a drastic hair change in 2018, look no further than Hailey Baldwin. The 21-year-old, who’s made a name for herself on the high fashion runways, just bid adieu to her signature blonde hair. What she’s rocking now isn’t exactly millennial pink, but it’s certainly in the same color family.

Yesterday, while celebrating the New Year in Miami, the burgeoning model posted a nighttime selfie with the watermelon emoji as its caption, leading us to believe that her new hue is inspired by the similarly colored fruit. Her hair falls just above her shoulders and if you look closely, there appear to be multiple tones of pink throughout; darker ones tucked behind the ears and a lighter shade on her ends.

She has yet to reveal if this is permanent or not, but if her past transformations are any indication, this one may be temporary. Back in 2016, Baldwin took on the rose gold trend with a dye job and even used a colored hair mousse to go gray for Coachella. One thing’s for sure; she can pull off pretty much anything.

We can’t wait to see what other celebrity hair transformations take place this year.