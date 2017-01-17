Hailey Baldwin Got Into the Manic Panic Again, and Her Hair Is Very Pink

Update, 1/17/17:

Looks like Hailey Baldwin paid a little trip to the salon over the weekend—or just slathered on some pink Manic Panic, who knows. Whatever the case may be, she posted a shot of herself with bright pink hair on Instagram yesterday, looking v pleased with herself in a crop top, high-waisted jeans, and ultra-pouty lips the exact shade of pink as her hair. The caption: “👀😌.” Erm, indeed.

Here’s Hails, in all her peachy glory.

Original Post, 11/7/16:

‘Tis the season to be…pink. At least, that’s gist of the subliminal messaging we’ve been receiving from practically every celeb who has dyed her hair pink in the last few months. First it was Bella Hadid, then Kylie Jenner and Christina Aguilera, and now Hailey Baldwin, who took to social media this weekend to show off her new pink hair.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old model posted a selfie to Instagram with an insanely pretty, and insanely pink, dye job. But not just a blah, one-toned shade of pink—no, Baldwin’s new shade is a gorgeous mix of strawberry pink, bubblegum pink, and peach, giving her hair a decidedly cool vibe. Naturally, the picture itself was accessorized to match, with Baldwin holding a pink coffee cup with peachy-pink nails against a black and pink shirt. The caption on the photo: “Good mornings.”

Yeah, we’d caption our day the same way if we had perpetual bedhead hair. We have to say, though, that we’re hardcore feeling this new pink-hair trend, and we may or may not be considering it for ourselves before the sun comes back with a vengeance in a few months. So if you’ve been up for trying a new hair trend, do it now, before you miss the boat. We have a feeling Baldwin won’t be the last celeb to dye her hair pink this month.