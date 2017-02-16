Hailey Baldwin Takes No-Makeup Selfie and Wins the Skin Game

We’re in the middle of fashion month, which means every single famous model will be flouncing around the streets of New York, Milan, and Paris, while infiltrating your newsfeed with glammed-out photos of themselves in couture and professional makeup.

At least, for another few weeks. So when we saw a super chill, no-makeup makeup selfie of Hailey Baldwin pop up on our feed late last night, we said a silent thank you for the reprieve, and then promptly stared at her basically perfect skin for five minutes.





OK, so we’re not actually sure if Baldwin is wearing makeup or not, because her caption on the photo only says “cozy,” with an emoji of a head massage, but if she is, it’s gotta be the sheerest of sheer tinted moisturizers and absolutely nothing else. But clearly, her fans are in love with whatever is going on with her face, too, because the photo has about one-zillion fire-emojis and marriage proposals.

Of course, perfect, blemish-free skin means nothing to average humans, who aren’t related to Hollywood’s elite with on-call facialists, but still—there’s something weirdly fun about seeing celebrities without layers of caked-on makeup. Also, Hailey, can we have your brows, please?

