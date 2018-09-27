The Unique Way Hailey Baldwin Applies Her Foundation

Hailey Baldwin has spent more time in a makeup artist’s chair than most, and with that comes vast opportunities to learn professional tips. In a recent exclusive interview with Byrdie, the model and bride-to-be revealed one of her most unexpected techniques: applying foundation with her hands instead of a sponge or brush.

“A lot of makeup artists will first put foundation on their hands, rub it together, and then press it into the skin, rather than applying it with a brush. I think it gives a nicer, more natural glow to the skin,” she said.

The future Mrs. Bieber also delved into her favorite bareMinerals (the brand for which she’s an ambassador) products. At the top of her list is the Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, since she working as a model requires a heavy investment in effective skin care for both face and body is important.

“It’s so important to have things that are nourishing for the skin. I have people constantly touching my face and putting on harsh makeup, so it’s nice to have products that can help your skin breathe and actually work to make it better,” she said, while also noting that her Brazilian mother has long taught her the benefit of moisturizing and sun-care.

As her wedding approaches, we can only hope for more makeup and skincare advice from the young, stylish woman all Beliebers wish they could be.