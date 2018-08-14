How Hailey Baldwin’s Makeup Artist Uses Eyedrops to Make Her Look More Awake

As a working model and recently engaged woman, Hailey Baldwin is tired. In between flying across the world for photoshoots and stressing about her wedding to Justin Bieber, the 21-year-old model doesn’t have much time for sleep—and to make matters worse, she has to look wide-awake on red carpets where every inch of her face is magnified for the cameras. Fortunately, Baldwin’s makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, has her back with a brilliant beauty hack that involves no makeup and a simple stop at the drugstore.

In an interview with Refinery29, Oquendo revealed his number-one trick to make his celebrity clients look more awake and reduce puffiness and redness is eye drops. Yup—instead of heading to the drugstore for beauty products, Oquendo actually heads down the medicine aisle and picks up a box of eyedrops. His favorite, Bausch + Lomb Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops, retails for about $15 at drugstores. I also always use Lumify Eye Drops to brighten the eyes and reduce any redness,” Oquendo told Refinery29.

Though there are a ton of hacks to reduce redness and fake a good night’s rest, such as white eyeliner and ice baths, eyedrops seem like the safest bet. (We mean, that is what they were made for.) Of course, using eyedrops isn’t groundbreaking information. But when there are so many hacks out there, it’s nice to go back to back to the basics. Thanks for the head’s up.