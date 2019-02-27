Fans Think Hailey Baldwin’s New Neck Tattoo is a Tribute to Justin Bieber

While most of Hollywood spent Sunday getting dolled up for the Oscars, and we sat glued to our TV screens awaiting their arrivals, Hailey Baldwin was doing neither. Instead, she made her way to one of New York City’s most sought-after tattoo artists, JonBoy, for some seriously nostalgic miniature ink. And if you’re a Belieber, you’ll definitely notice her choice of design.

In case you didn’t know, JonBoy (Jonathan Valena) is known for his delicate, minimalist work on a slew of celebs including Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott and Hailey’s hubby Justin Bieber. Most of them are repeat customers, including the newly-married model. Of all the tattoos adorning Baldwin’s body, 11 of them were created in collaboration with him. They include a small cross behind her left ear (2018) and a tiny star outline (2016). And like the newest one, each carries some significant meaning.

This update is especially intriguing since it’s the first we’ve seen up-close since she and Bieber tied the knot back in September 2018. In a photo shared on JonBoy’s Instagram page, we can see the latest pint-sized addition: a diamond behind the right ear. Not only does it make us think of Baldwin’s stunning engagement ring and wedding bells. It also bears a striking resemblance to two things: the diamond on Bieber’s Journals album cover as well as a similar tattoo on his wrist. If you scan slowly, you can see it near the bottom of their joint Vogue cover:

Understandably so, fans have already assumed this is a tribute to their marriage, especially since Baldwin has yet to post the art on her own account.

While there’s really no telling the inspiration behind Baldwin’s brand-new tat, we do know this: diamonds are forever, especially when they’re etched into your skin. Perhaps this is was her way of saying that the love she shares with Bieber is too? Seems plausible to us.