Hailey Baldwin Debuts New Millennial-Pink Hair at 2018 Met Gala

You’ve likely heard the news by now: Hailey Baldwin made things red-carpet official with her rumored boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, at the 2018 Met Gala. But while most of the world freaked out over what could be the most important celebrity couple in the 21st century—at least, to those under the age of 20—many of us missed a game-changing detail from Baldwin’s look: her millennial-pink hair.

Arm in arm with her recently confirmed beau, the 21-year-old model showed off a fresh head of millennial-pink hair, which she wore in effortless, tousled waves and styled with a bridal-reminiscent flower crown. Baldwin paired her pink hair with an airy, aqua-blue gown with a thigh-high slit showing off her supermodel-long legs.

Baldwin’s recent dye job comes four months after she dyed her hair watermelon-pink. As you might guess, the watermelon pink didn’t stay for very long, with Baldwin dyeing her hair to its original brassy-blonde not too long after. And though we don’t know whether Baldwin’s Met Gala pink is permanent or not (as Lucy Hale proved, temporary pinks can be quite deceiving), we’re hoping that Baldwin keeps her rose-hued hair for many days to come. Boys might come and go, but great hair will never betray you.