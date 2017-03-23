You Need to See How Amazing Hailey Baldwin Looks with Curly Hair

We’re just gonna say it: Hailey Baldwin can pull of anything. The 20-year-old Insta-famous model could literally smear on lipstick (or not) after rolling out of bed, throw her hair into a messy bun, and still look like a goddess. As unfair as that is, we can’t say we’re mad about it: We’ve bookmarked just about every one of the hairstyles she’s pulled off as inspiration—read: beachy waves, sleek, straight locks, the stunning bun and bangs combo, her signature French braids—and now, we’ve got another hairstyle to fawn over: voluminous, old-school curls.

MORE: Ashley Green Looks Absolutely Gorgeous with No Makeup

Last night, Baldwin teased us with the three black and white, Polaroid-style photos of her showing off her luscious, vintage-inspired head full of perfectly messy curls. Celebrity hairstylist Frankie Foye, who’s worked with Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Diane Kruger, was the one responsible for the look—and he ‘grammed a few extra BTS shots of the look, too. In case you haven’t impatiently (I get it) scrolled down to see the masterpiece that is Hailey Baldwin with curly hair, behold:

Even though Baldwin’s old school Hollywood glam black and white photos are similar in style, it’s not possible that we could ever get enough of that gorgeous hairstyle. And she is totally aware of this since she teased us with three in a row. So Hailey, if you are reading this, it’s never too late to post more. While I’m waiting, I’ll try and figure out how I could possibly pull of that volume. Frankie, where you at?