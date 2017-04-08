StyleCaster
10 Best Highlighters to Get Hailey Baldwin’s Cheekbones

by
Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin is our beauty guru for all things. We’ve already seen her slay the beauty game with huge, ’90s-style hair and no-makeup-makeup selfies, but most importantly, we’ve seen her perfectly highlighted cheekbones from miles away (literally—some of those paparazzi shots are miles away, and her cheekbones are still glinting), and for that, Baldwin deserves all of the beauty attention. Or, at least, a breakdown of exactly how to make our cheeks look like hers.

First step: Be a 20-year-old supermodel. OK, cool—everyone got that? Good. Second step: Swipe on a really, really excellent highlighter. Yes, it’s literally that easy, as long as you choose a formula that’s finely milled (meaning no giant flecks of obvious-looking glitter), and sweep it lightly (less is more!) over your cheekbones with a medium-size fan brush. Of course, most of this comes with trial and error, which nobody has time for, so instead, we rounded up our tried-and-true highlighters, just for you. Whether you’re dying to try E.l.f.’s Baked Highlighter, Antonym’s All-Organic Highlighter, ModelCo On-The-Glow Highlighter (Baldwin’s own highlighter collab!), or one of our seven other favorites, you’ll definitely meet your face’s new BFF, below. Happy glowing!

16789779 139083186611164 7182437224569372672 n 10 Best Highlighters to Get Hailey Baldwins Cheekbones

Credit: Instagram | @haileybaldwin

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Prosecco Pop, $38; at Becca

Photo: Becca
ModelCo On-The-Glow Highlighter
ModelCo On-The-Glow Highlighter

ModelCo On-The-Glow Highlighter in Spotlight, $36; at ModelCo

Photo: ModelCo
Benefit Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter
Benefit Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter

Benefit Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter, $30; at Benefit

Photo: Benefit
RMS Magic Luminizer
RMS Magic Luminizer

RMS Magic Luminizer, $38; at RMS 

Photo: RMS
E.l.f. Baked Highlighter
E.l.f. Baked Highlighter

E.l.f. Baked Highlighter in Moonlight Pearls, $4; at Ulta

Photo: E.l.f.
Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder
Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder

Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder in Pale Pearl, $10; at Milani

Photo: Milani
Jordana Glow N' Go Creamy Strobing Stick
Jordana Glow N' Go Creamy Strobing Stick

Jordana Glow N' Go Creamy Strobing Stick in Pearl Glow, $4.99; at Jordana

Photo: Jordana
Maybelline Strobing Liquid Highlighter
Maybelline Strobing Liquid Highlighter

Maybelline FaceStudio Master Strobing Liquid Illuminating Highlighter in Light/Irradescent, $9.99; at Ulta

Photo: Maybelline
Antonym Certified Organic Baked Highlighter
Antonym Certified Organic Baked Highlighter

Antonym Certified Organic Baked Highlighter in Endless Summer, $42; at Antonym

Photo: Antonym
Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator
Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator

Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator in Ballerina, $26; at Laura Geller

Photo: Laura Geller

