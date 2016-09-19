Hailey Baldwin Bleaches Her Eyebrows in the Name of Fashion

Like a magical unicorn that only appears for a short while—a few hours, to be exact—Hailey Baldwin‘s eyebrows were white-blonde for a spell in honor of London Fashion Week. And now they’re brown again.

But those few hours were glorious, and girlfriend killed it on the Matty Bovan runway. She was quick to let everyone know that she would only do this for Bovan, though we’d bet she’d do it again for another fashion show. She also documented the whole thing on Snapchat, in case you were wondering what it’s like to be a model who sacrifices her natural eyebrow color to look more model-y.

Though she started the saga on Snapchat by announcing, “They’re bleaching my eyebrows,” the 19-year-old also took the opportunity to pout it out like the true runway-stomper that she is.

Next, she showed off her orange-tinted brows, being careful to note that they weren’t done yet (and twinning with her sweatshirt).

When her brows were finally toned the right color, her makeup artist got to work, and Baldwin wound up looking like a very high-fashion Raggedy Ann. She tagged stylist Katie Grand in her presentation of the final product.

Then Baldwin was back to brown in time to open (and close) Julien Macdonald. Another hour, another eyebrow color. Just a day in the life of a model.