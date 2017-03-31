Hailee Steinfeld Just Posted a Smokey Eye Selfie That’s Completely NSFW

Because it’s literal makeup porn, and we mean that in the best and most positive of ways. Like, if you’ve ever scrolled through hundreds of smokey-eye photos in a trance, or watched dozens of mesmerizing makeup tutorials in a row, you know all about the makeup-porn effect. Which is why we’re so obsessed with Hailee Steinfeld’s newest Instagram photo, which is pretty much the definition of NSFW makeup.
The selfie, which Steinfeld posted last night, shows the singer-slash-actress with messy, textured waves, and the prettiest, most-sultry smokey eyes and bronzed skin we’ve possibly ever seen. No, seriously. Basically, if cat-eye liner and smokey eyes had a baby on the shores of Turks and Caicos, that baby would be the makeup on Steinfeld’s face.
The mastermind behind the look is makeup artist Mary Phillips, who regularly works with Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Lopez. Phillips re-grammed Steinfeld’s selfie with the caption, “The first thing that came to mind was #babealert. I’m going with it!” along with a fire emoji. And though we’d definitely wear this look on any given night out, Steinfeld was actually on set, filming the music video for Machine Gun Kelly’s “At My Best” (so we guess it is SFW?).
We can’t say you can get this exact look at home, unless you have some legit blending skills (black smokey eyes require a ton of blending, blending, blending), but if you want to try your hand at your own NSFW look, we’ve broken down three different smokey eyes, below. Click through to see the tutorials, and feed your inner Hailee Steinfeld.
The Colorful Smokey Eye
Ganni Hayden Velvet Dress, $308 (was $440); at Shopbop
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Colorful Smokey Eye
STEP 1:
“The key to making bright, colorful eyeshadow wearable is giving it a warm, neutral base,” says Ciucci. “It sounds counterintuitive, but creating a soft halo of brown around the eyes makes any bright color easier to wear.” So, with a fluffy blending brush, blend a warm-brown, satin-finish eyeshadow, like Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow in Taupe, across the crease of your eye (avoid the eyelid itself), sweeping it around the outside of the eye and underneath the lower lash line.
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Colorful Smokey Eye
STEP 2:
Trace an eggplant-colored gel liner (“gel and kohl eyeliners are easiest to blend out,” says Ciucci, who used Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner in Elizabeth Violet) along the upper and lower lash line—keeping the line as thin and as close to the lashes as possible—then soften it by rubbing a clean smudge brush back and forth over the liner to smoke it out.
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Colorful Smokey Eye
STEP 3:
Dip a clean blending brush in both a shimmery, dark-purple shadow and a shimmery light-plum shadow (Ciucci used the two purples, M.A.C Eye Shadow in Beauty Marked and Trax, to add depth and dimension to the smokey eye) and blend the brush back and forth over the entire eyelid.
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Colorful Smokey Eye
STEP 4:
Now for the colorful part of the colorful smokey eye: Dip a crease brush into bright violet pigment (Ciucci used NYX Pigments in Nightingale), shake off the excess, and blend the pigment straight into the crease of the eye, buffing in small circles around the crease and underneath the lower lash line. Then tap whatever’s left on the brush over the lid (don’t blend too hard—you don’t want to remove any of your base colors). Line the lower waterline with black kohl eyeliner, like M.A.C Eye Kohl in Smolder.
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Colorful Smokey Eye
STEP 5:
Curl your lashes and apply a thick coat of black mascara, like L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara, to the top and bottom lashes to finish off the eyes, then sweep a sheer bronzer, like Nars Laguna, under your cheekbones and around the edges of your face. On the lips, Ciucci used a semi-matte plum lipstick (M.A.C Lipstick in Verve) to warm up the face without overpowering the lips.
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Subtle Smokey Eye
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Subtle Smokey Eye
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Dramatic Smokey Eye
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Dramatic Smokey Eye
STEP 1:
"When you’re doing a smokey eye with a ton of pigment and sparkles, you want to use a cream shadow as a base to give the glitter something to adhere to,” says Ciucci. So pick a cream shadow one shade darker than your skin tone (Ciucci used M.A.C Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Groundwork) and use your finger to blend it across the lid, over the crease, and under the lower lash line.
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Dramatic Smokey Eye
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Dramatic Smokey Eye
STEP 3:
With a fluffy blending brush, sweep a shimmery, charcoal-hued shadow, like Nars Duo Eyeshadow in Brumes, into the crease of the eye, buffing in small circles over the crease, across the eyelid, and underneath the lower lash line, then line the top and bottom waterlines with black kohl eyeliner, like M.A.C Eye Kohl in Smolder. Then, with your finger, lightly dab a champagne shadow (Ciucci used Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Rigel, which was only a few shades lighter than the model’s skin tone) on the inner corners of your eyes and on your brow bone.
Photo:
Tory Rust
The Dramatic Smokey Eye
STEP 4:
With your ring finger, tap black cream shadow, like Make Up For Ever Aqua Black Shadow, over just the center of your eyelid (this will act as a base for your glitter), then tap grey—not silver, lest you want to look like a disco ball—glitter (Ciucci used Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Glitters in Slate) on top, keeping it centered to the middle of your eyelid. Curl your lashes, apply a lash-plumping and super-volumizing mascara, like Maybelline The Falsies Push-Up Drama Mascara, to the top and bottom of your lashes, and sweep a nude or tinted lip balm on your lips to finish off the look.
Photo:
Tory Rust