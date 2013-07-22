News: See Hailee Steinfeld’s Comic-Con Nail Art; Heidi Klum Keeps Posting Topless Selfies

Hailee Steinfeld‘s Comic-Con nail art is possibly the coolest manicure we’ve ever seen. — via Refinery29

Risqué! Heidi Klum keeps posting topless photos to Instagram. — via Us Weekly

See the most drastic transformations celebrities have made before and after their hit TV shows. — via StyleCaster

See how Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson and more stars wore their hair and makeup to Comic-Con. — via PopSugar Beauty

Get out the door quicker with these 10 essentials for a faster morning beauty routine. — via Beauty High