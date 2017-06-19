You Need to See Hailee Steinfeld’s Seriously Good Beauty Evolution Since 2010

Is it just us or does it seem as if Hailee Steinfeld appeared out of thin air as 2017’s unofficial red-carpet winner? We mean, sure, the 20-year-old has been in the public eye since her 2010 breakout-role in “True Grit,” but after Steinfeld kicked off this past award show season by wearing an insanely pretty lavender smokey eye to the Golden Globes, we wondered where her freakishly pretty, inspo-worthy hair and makeup had been all our lives. So, naturally, we combed through all of Steinfeld’s red-carpet looks beginning with her baby-faced days to find out where this on-point human came from.
And now, we’re here to affirm that Steinfeld has been consistently killing it her entire career, ‘cause while we were in our wanna-be emo phase as 13-year-olds, Steinfeld was wearing soft, hardly-there makeup with cute-ass headbands and updos. Mmk.
But, the actress and singer has experimented with a massive range of hair and makeup, like crazy-long, crimped waves in late 2010 and her 2013 straight-across, blunt bangs. And since reminiscing about celebrities as if they were our own children is a low-key passion of ours, we rounded up her top looks in what might be one of our favorite beauty transformations to date. See Hailee Steinfeld’s seriously good beauty evolution, ahead.
February 2010
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
December 2010
At the New York premiere of "True Grit"
February 2011
At the Hollywood Reporter Big 10 Party
October 2011
At the Chanel Intimate Dinner at Robertson Boutique
September 2012
At the Rag & Bone Women’s Spring 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
September 2012
At the Peter Som Spring 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
September 2012
At the Marc Jacobs After Party during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
May 2013
At the Punk: Chaos to Couture Costume Institute Gala
August 2013
At the 2013 Teen Choice Awards
October 2013
At the "Ender’s Game" photo call
January 2014
At the Tory Burch Rodeo Drive Flagship opening
November 2014
At the premiere of "The Homesman"
February 2015
At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
September 2015
At the Givenchy SS16 After Party
August 2016
At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
November 2016
At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's 2017 Golden Globe Award Season Kickoff Party
November 2016
At the 2016 Nickelodeon Halo Awards
April 2017
May 2017
May 2017
At the Billboard Music Award and Elle's Women in Music Event
