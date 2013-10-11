Best of the Week: Hailee Steinfeld’s Bangs, Charlize Theron’s Grown Out Pixie, More

Now that the craziness of fashion month has subsided and the fashion world is taking one big sigh of relief, the women of Hollywood are taking over the spotlight, staying busy appearing on red carpets all over the world. Some ladies celebrated this week at movie premieres and galas, while others were the toast of the celebration, either way they all looked gorgeous.

It was clear that the stars took some notes while sitting front row at the fashion shows last month, because many of their looks are wearable versions of the Spring 2014 runway beauty trends. From Chloe Grace Moretz’s disheveled, yet elegant braided hairstyle to Ashley Madakwe’s sleek strands, many of our favorite girls gave us runway inspired looks that we are dying to recreate. Click through the slideshow above for more stunning inspiration to try out all season long.

