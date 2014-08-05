Beauty Buzz: Gywneth Paltrow Talks Facials, What to Know About Safe Cosmetics, and More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Constantly trying to take the perfect selfie? Try this trick from Kelly Rowland. [Byrdie]

2. Gywneth Paltrow talks about violent facials, description and all. [NY Mag]

3. Bored with your hair? Here are the summer hairstyles every girl needs to have in her arsenal. [Daily Makeover]

4. Summer’s not over yet, which means you still need all the SPF you can get your hands on. Use these 3 tips to make it through the season. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Here’s exactly what you need to know about “safe” cosmetics. [Fashionista]