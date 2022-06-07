‘Gym Lips’ Are Trending on TikTok & Here’s WTF They Actually Are

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I first heard “gym lips” were trending on TikTok, I was a little concerned. Is this some new plastic surgery trend? Or a trend toward wearing makeup to work out? I’m going to pass on them both. But don’t worry — the “gym lips” trend is easy, pretty and wildly do-able — even with products you already have at home. Phew! Allow me to explain.

The term was coined by makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell over on Instagram. She was talking about the ultimate no-makeup makeup she goes for when heading to the gym: overlined lips with a natural-looking liner and a lip treatment or gloss on top. “It looks like you’re wearing no makeup but you just have plump, juicy lips,” she said on TikTok. OK, so it is wearing makeup to the gym but not much.

“I originally called it ‘gym lips’ because it was when I was on my way to the gym and I would always overline my lips and shove my brows up,” she says, adding that you can also wear this look to the airport, the grocery store — really, anywhere you want to look put together but not made up.

Sewell admits she’s “not reinventing the wheel” but the trend is catching on anyway. TikTokers like Brittany Corn are digging into their own stash and getting that plump lip look right at home.

Folks all over social media are coming up with their perfect “gym lips” duo that’s as close to their natural lip color as possible. For Sewell, that’s Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lip Definer in Devine ($22 at Amazon ) with Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm ($23 at Sephora). Corn likes Jason Wu Beauty Stay In Line Lip Liner ($11.89 at Target) with Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss in Opal ($13.98 at Amazon ).

When I tried the look at home, overlining my lips just a bit and adding a cushion-y lip balm, I used Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude ($24 at Sephora) with Mara Algae + Moringa Sea Silk Lip Balm in Clear ($26 at Credo Beauty), blending them together with my fingers. The result is very pretty and really simple to do. I probably still will stick to just lip balm for the gym but for other errands like Target and Starbucks, “gym lips” are a go.