Gym Bag Beauty: Industry Experts Spill Their Secrets For Looking Good

It’s the time of year when everyone is suddenly racing to the gym. Whether it’s a few holiday pounds or the best intentions of a new year’s resolution to finally get back into your skinny jeans, it seems the whole world is at the gym. But, with all those people there, the pressure to look your best can, well, make you sweat.
We reached out to some of the best in the dermatology, hair and fitness industry to get their tips on keeping yourself together pre-, during and post-workout. From facial wipes to hairstyling tips, we have a feeling this roundup of tips is going to make a few of you a bit more friendly with your workout routine.
"For hair with more body, flip your head over and gather the hair in the center, then twist the hair into a knot shape. After your sweat session, absorb moisture and create texture by flipping your head over and blowing it dry by scrunching at the roots. My favorite post-workout hair product right now is Limited Edition Essence Absolue Nourishing Fragrance with Oil Pearls: perfume for the hair that light, tames flyaways, and leaves softness and shine." - celebrity hairstylist Kattia Solano, owner, Butterfly Studio Salon
Shu Uemura Art of Hair Limited Edition Essence Absolue Nourishing Fragrance with Oil Pearls, $68, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com
“I love Oscar Blandi’s Dry Shampoo for post-workout hair. If I'm unable to get right in the shower after class, I wait until my hair dries, put some dry shampoo in and I am ready to go for the day. “ – Danielle Devine, Master Instructor, Flywheel Sports
Oscar Blandi Pronto Invisible Dry Shampoo Spray, $23, sephora.com
"After finishing your workout, make sure to clean your face, moisturize and finish the look with Clarins Beauty Flash Balm. Known in the industry as the original primer, this miracle product brightens, tightens and leaves your skin with a gorgeous glow. It can go under or over your makeup. A must-have for all exercise-a-holics." - Daniel Wiener, fitness/beauty expert & SoulCycle Master Instructor
Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, $45, saks.com
"Before taking yoga, hydrate with a refreshing coconut water. Post-yoga, use Lauren Zeifman's invigorating tea tree eye cream, Teamine by Eye Complex." - Loren Bassett, yoga instructor at Pure Yoga NYC and creator of Bassett's Bootcamp
Revision Teamine Eye Complex, $50.22, amazon.com
"The classes I teach tend to be intense and leave you pretty sweaty, so I carry Neutrogena facial wipes in my gym bag to remove dirt and oil. I also am a huge fan of Aveda's spray toner - it's a nice mist that freshens your skin and immediately minimizes your pores, and it doesn't hurt that it smells great." - Amber Edwards, Group Fitness Manager at Equinox Soho
Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Wipes, $6.39, drugstore.com
"Cut up a pair of black opaque stockings and turn them into a make-shift headband, then use the remaining pieces to tie your hair into a ponytail. The material doesn’t leave indentation marks and absorbs perspiration at the hairline. Also, my partner Joel Warren recommends using a color-protecting shampoo and conditioner to maintain your color or highlights. Between daily washes and sun exposure, your hair will look washed out quickly without the proper hair care products." - celebrity hairstylist Edward Tricomi, co-owner, Warren-Tricomi Salons
L'Oreal Professionel INOA Color Care Protective Cream Shampoo, $20, amazon.com
"One of the most important things you can do is to remove your makeup prior to working out. When you sweat, you're not exactly careful about how you wipe your face, which means the debris and old makeup sitting on your face gets pressed into your pores. Use an exfoliating pad with a bit of salicylic and/or glycolic acid to remove dirt and residual makeup prior to working out. Just be careful not to use the pads more than two days in a row." - Dr. Neal Schultz, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and founder of DermTV
Beauty Rx Advanced Exfoliating Therapy Pads, $70, beautyrx.com
"The secret to looking your best while at the gym is to use a makeup setting spray, which creates an invisible shield on the skin to keep everything in place."- Lijha Stewart, MAKE UP FOR EVER Educator
MAKE UP FOR EVER Mist & Fix, $10-$28, sephora.com