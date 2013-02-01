Gym Bag Beauty: Industry Experts Spill Their Secrets For Looking Good

It’s the time of year when everyone is suddenly racing to the gym. Whether it’s a few holiday pounds or the best intentions of a new year’s resolution to finally get back into your skinny jeans, it seems the whole world is at the gym. But, with all those people there, the pressure to look your best can, well, make you sweat.

We reached out to some of the best in the dermatology, hair and fitness industry to get their tips on keeping yourself together pre-, during and post-workout. From facial wipes to hairstyling tips, we have a feeling this roundup of tips is going to make a few of you a bit more friendly with your workout routine.