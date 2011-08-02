Gwyneth Paltrow’s Secret To Gorgeous Skin

Photo: © Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow has hailed a $185 “wonder gadget” as her anti-aging secret.

The 38-year-old actress is a fan of the Clarisonic Opal Sonic Infusion, which uses sonic micromassage to deliver an anti-aging serum into the upper layers of the skin to plump and hydrate.

She explained, “It focuses on fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes by infusing the skin with anti-aging serum.”

The Iron Man star is also a fan of the company’s Clarisonic Mia, which costs $149 and helps to deep clean skin using sonic technology.

Writing in her GOOP Newsletter, Gwyneth said, “I’ve been obsessed with mine ever since I started using it. I’ve seen a real difference in my skin.”

The blonde beauty also revealed her favorite bargain summer beauty products, which included Vapour Organic Beauty Luminous Foundation, $34; Supergoop sunscreen, $8.50; Sara Happ Pink Grapefruit Lip Scrub, $24; Kai Body Butter, $52 and La Licious body scrubs, $34.



