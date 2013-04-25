Get The Look: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Barely-There Premiere Makeup

The buzz from Gwyneth Paltrow’s look at last night’s premiere of Iron Man 3 may be centered around her see-through dress, but we can’t keep our eyes off her gorgeous, barely-there makeup. Here’s how Chanel celebrity makeup artist Angela Levin created those perfect lashes and that subtle dewy skin.

Face

After prepping Gwyneth’s skin with Chanel Hydra Beauty Serum ($97.50, chanel.com), Levin set Angels Make Up Collagen Pads ($19.95, angelsmakeup.com) under her eyes and applied Chanel Ultimate Foundation Primer with a sponge on her face and neck. Using the Chanel Foundation Brush #6 ($45), Levin dabbed Chanel Perfection Lumiere Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in Beige Ambre ($55) all over the face and neck. To add color to cheeks, she applied Joe Blasco Blush Cream in Natural Blush ($13.99, joeblasco.com) and finished with a light dusting of Chanel Moisturizing Bronzing Powder in Desert Corail ($50).

Eyes

Levin started by lining Gwyneth’s eyes with Chanel Quadra Eye Shadow in Lilium ($59), using the darkest green shade in the palette. Blending upward toward the brow bone, she used the lighter colors and ended with the lightest shade as a highlighter right below the brows.

“Next, I applied a jumbo creamy black eye pencil, lining her upper lash line and smudged it with a Q-Tip for an intense smoky effect,” Levin said. She coated the lashes with Chanel Nourishing Mascara Base ($30) as a primer and then applied three layers of Inimitable Intense Mascara in Noir ($30) on the upper lashes and one coat on the lower lashes. To fill in the brows, she colored in using Sephora Retractable Brow Pencil in Honey Blonde ($12, sephora.com).

Lips

For definition on the lips, she applied a light coat of Chanel Glossimer in Rose Savage ($29.50).

Read more: Best Bronzers To Fake A Glow