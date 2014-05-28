Gwyneth Paltrow Teams Up with Blo Blow Dry Bar

Rachel Zoe isn’t the only celebrity to link her name with a blow dry bar – Gwyneth Paltrow and her world-renowned hairstylist, David Babaii, are partnering up with Blo, one of the very first salons to become recognized for the “wash and blow” mantra. Gwyneth has already gotten into the blowout business, opening her own blowout bar a few months back with David and her long-beloved trainer Tracy Anderson in California in one of Tracy’s locations. This salon is only accessible to members of Tracy’s gym, unfortunately. Now, Gwyneth and David are expanding on their blow dry bar careers, and teaming up with the Blo franchise.

As for the partnership, Blo’s CEO, Ari Yakobson said, “I cannot wait to grow Blo with Gwyneth and David. They are the perfect fit for our company. This combination and a proven business model is exciting. This is a tremendous benefit for our current and future Franchise Partners; our loyal guests are going to love this collaboration.”

We of course have to agree with him – wouldn’t you be happy knowing Gwyneth weighed in on their hairstyle options? Gwyneth and David will be providing creative direction for the company, and we can only imagine what is to come – we’re hoping for some new styles (the salon offers 7 right now) but with David’s guidance we’re sure there will also be a red carpet upgrade. Plus, who wouldn’t want to walk in and request the Gwyneth?