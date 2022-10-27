Gwyneth Paltrow Loves This Clean Makeup Brand So Much That She Invested In It—Here’s What to Shop

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A-listers investing in companies is nothing new. There’s Nicole Kidman and Vegamour and now Leonardo DiCaprio and Løci. When a celeb puts their own money into a brand, it means they have a steadfast belief in the company and where it’s headed. By doing so, the stars are not only providing financial support, but they’re also putting brand names on the map. To add to the growing list, none other than Gwyneth Paltrow invested in Saie Beauty back in 2020. Paltrow has her own wellness and lifestyle venture, Goop, so she’s no stranger to the beauty world and certainly has a keen eye for products.

The actress is known for her effortless beauty—from her thorough skincare routine to her minimalist makeup looks. Now, she’s endorsing a brand that excels in just that: minimalist makeup. If you’re after the “no makeup” makeup aesthetic that literally every cool girl on social media is rocking, look no further than Saie Beauty. Its entire lineup consists of just 16 products (not including its gift sets and merch). After all, less is more!

Front and center are the brand’s extensive sustainability efforts. To start, it has a program for recycling empty products. Saie Beauty additionally uses eco-friendly product packaging, is climate neutral certified, donates 1 percent of all sales to environmental non-profit organizations, is certified plastic negative, is part of the Carbon Neutral Club and is Leaping Bunny Certified.

Plus, Saie Beauty makes sure all of its ingredients are clean and safe, working with top-tier labs to ensure its formulas are the best of the best for both your skin and the planet.

You don’t need me to tell you that it’s important to back brands that invest their time and money into protecting the earth and creating safe and effective products for shoppers. Paltrow has been ahead of the game since 2020.

And might I add that Saie Beauty’s products carry affordable price tags? You’d probably assume clean beauty essentials would burn a hole through your wallet, but not when they’re made by Saie Beauty. Its most affordable product is the Liquid Lip Balm for $16, while its most expensive offering is the Lip Blur Duo for $44.

Keep reading for some of the beauty brand’s bestsellers and why you need them in your regular rotation.

RELATED: The TikTok-Viral Glow Gel That ‘Makes Your Skin Look Years Younger’ Is Back In Stock

Glowy Super Gel

@mikaylanogueira helped the Glowy Super Gel go viral on TikTok. The lightweight illuminator adds the most beautiful and natural-looking dewy finish to your complexion. Use it as a primer or highlighter, or even on its own, and you’ll be glowing in no time. In the TikToker’s try-on video, she says the product is “an immediate hit” and that she’s “obsessed.” The Glowy Super Gel has already sold out before but is finally back in stock, so make sure you place your order ASAP.

Dew Blush

I discovered this blush while scrolling through @katiehub.org’s TikToks. It caught my attention because the creator says “Rare Beauty has been replaced” in the video. If there’s one blush the beauty community stans, it’s the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush from Selena Gomez’s brand. Try out Saie Beauty’s Dew Blush for yourself to see how it compares.

Slip Tint

For those who can’t stand heavier full-coverage foundations, reach for this tinted moisturizer that also provides sun protection. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, licorice root for radiance and pansy flower for antioxidant benefits and protection against free radicals. It’s so good that it has won awards from Allure, Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, New Beauty and SELF.

Hydrabeam

This concealer is one of Saie Beauty’s newer products, having launched in May of 2022. However, it’s already secured quite a loyal fanbase. The product has an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on the brand’s site, with one shopper saying, “I always had to color correct my under-eyes [and] then apply concealer, but with Hydrabeam, my under-eye dark circles are completely camouflaged.” Get your eyes looking bright, smooth and wide-awake with the Hydrabeam concealer.

Every Body Dew Balm

This special edition of the Dew Balm (in Bronze Nectar) is a lot more than its pretty packaging. Saie Beauty teamed up with over 35 beauty and wellness brands to create the Every Body Campaign (a.k.a. the largest beauty industry-backed reproductive justice initiative to date). Saie is giving 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of this product to SisterSong, an organization that fights for reproductive justice for women of color. With a greater purpose like this one, make sure you head to checkout with the Every Body Dew Balm in your cart.