Gwyneth Paltrow Rocks the Perfect Red-Orange Lipstick

Orange lips have been all over the Spring 2014 runways, so it’s safe to say it’s going to be a big trend for next season. That said, as much as we love the eye-popping color, we also know it can be a difficult shade for some women to wear—and especially not in the ultra-bright shades we’ve been seeing on the models.

Instead, we recommend a subtle red-orange shade like the one Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the premiere of Roadside Attractions’ Thanks For Sharing. The subtle addition of orange really brightens the skin. For a similar shade, try MAC Lipstick in Dangerous ($15, maccosmetics.com) — an orangey red matte. Just add a dab of gloss and pucker up.

