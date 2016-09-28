Gwyneth Paltrow Posted a No-Makeup Selfie for Her 44th Birthday

Think back to what you were doing during your last birthday. If you’re anything like us, you were meticulously contouring your face, blending out a smoky eye, and pre-gaming for the imminent night out. (Or holed up in bed, watching Netflix and eating pizza. Either or.) Which apparently is the exact opposite of what Gwyneth Paltrow was doing yesterday for her 44th birthday.

On Tuesday, Paltrow uploaded a picture of herself with messy waves and absolutely no makeup, standing outside and looking insanely happy and fresh. The caption on the photo: “#nomakeup for my 44th birthday, embracing my past and future. Thank you for the instalove #goopgoesmakeupfree @goop.”

Ok, so it’s not totally a free-spirited, let’s-just-post-a-selfie thing, since there’s a tie to Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop. But regardless of the motives behind the picture, we’re still stoked to see a red-carpet celebrity show the world what real skin looks like at a real, middle-age stage of life (after, you know, a few dozen years of professional facials and on-call derm appointments). It’s a nice reminder that not everything you see on the red carpet is real. Happy belated birthday, Gwyneth. We hope you and your kids spent the day “picking avocados [and] going for a swim,” as you’ve previously said you love to do.