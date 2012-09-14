Gwyneth Paltrow for Max Factor; Kristen Stewart Talks Florabotanica

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into this weekend:

Gwyneth Paltrow has been named the “creative inspiration” for Max Factor,a dding to her beauty gigs (she’s already the face of Hugo Boss latest women’s scent). [WWD]

Learn how to get a squeaky clean face, courtesy of makeup artist legend Tom Pecheux. [Bellasugar]

Kristen Stewart talks Florabotanica and the “odd relationship” that actresses get to have with fashion. [The Cut]

Bobbi Brown is releasing her seventh book, Pretty Powerful, highlighting six beauty looks on some of today’s most inspiring celebrities as well as corresponding “stories to inspire confidence.” [WWD]

And last but certainly not least, Jessica Chastain stars in the new YSL Manifesto video: