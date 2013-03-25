Gwyneth Paltrow is the Latest Celebrity to Open a Blow Dry Bar

Besides just being one of the most iconic actresses of our lifetime, Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her (jaw-droppingly expensive) lifestyle website GOOP and perfectly coifed head of hair. When Gwyneth announced that she’d be teaming up with her friend and celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson to open up a blow dry bar in California, we were a bit shocked. Sure, the pair supports each other in their respective areas of expertise, and the blow dry bar will be located within Anderson’s new training studio, but we’re just a bit confused about how much the actress really knows about a good blowout, regardless of whether or not her own tresses are always flawless.
Paltrow isn’t the first celebrity to lay claim on some blow dry bar real estate, following in Rachel Zoe’s footsteps who opened Dream Dry in New York. Besides celebrities, the blowout trend is making the rounds in the beauty world sans famous faces. From Dry Bar located in six states, Blow in New York and California and Blow Dry Bar proving that the hair really is bigger in Texas, the probability of running into a blow dry bar near you is only getting larger. Curious to know what each salon has to offer? Take a look through the best blow dry bars in the country to find one near you!
Blow Dry Bar, located in Houston, Texas, offers styles ranging from $35 to $55 plus styling treatments and updo hairstyles for big nights out. All of the styles on the menu are named after corresponding cocktails, and with a blow dry bar in Texas, you know the hair will be big.
Blow, notable New York blowout destination, offers not only the perfect blowout for $50, but also cuts, color, manicures, waxing and makeup touch up stations. Plus, they offer a wide range of at-home styling products so you can look great even on the days you weren't at the salon.
Rachel Zoe set a trend (it's not the first time) by being a celebrity to open up a blow dry bar. Dream Dry, located in New York City, is the luxury blow out destination if you're looking for VIP service and gold card status hair. If you don't have the time for a full session ($40), Dream Dry offers a discounted express blow out for $30 in 20 minutes. Who could resist?
At Dry Bar, there are no cuts, no color, just blowouts. Head into the salon nearest you for a $40 blowout or a $20 hair shot, which is exactly what it sounds like - a powerful but tiny shot of repair for your hair.
For an efficient, luxurious and stylish blowout, check out Gust-O in Boston or Minneapolis for a $35 blowout, $10 hair treatment or $55 styling session.