Gwyneth Paltrow Wants Everyone To Do This Pre-Holiday Cleanse

Leah Bourne
by
We didn’t realize that were any foods left for Gwyneth Paltrow to rule out of her daily diet, but in preparation for the two-months of gluttonous eating that is the holidays, Paltrow has proposed a festive pre-cleanse on her lifestyle site Goop, and needless to say, it’s pretty restrictive.

Paltrow wrote of the cleanse: “While we usually devote a chunk of January to getting ourselves back on track after the holidays, we thought we’d do things a bit differently this year. Have no fear, the annual goop Detox will be waiting to welcome you into the New Year, but we wanted it to feel a little less shocking…If you’re anything like us, you hit the holidays hard…holidays that seem to start earlier and earlier.”

Dr. Alejandro Junger, Paltrow’s clean-eating guru, put together the eating regime, which centers around whole foods and rules out gluten, dairy, processed sugar, and alcohol. In their place, the cleanse proposes recipes like a chai gingerbread shake, roasted carrot soup, coconut poached salmon, and balsamic miso root salad. Um, yum?

Paltrow wrote: ‘This is not a full detox, and it’s not difficult. You also don’t need to buy anything special. It’s just a way to eat a little bit cleaner and more mindfully, while giving the wine bottle a bit of time off before it takes center stage.”

We can’t speak for everyone, but we have a feeling whipping up a nice balsamic miso root salad involves buying some special things.

Head over to Goop to see the complete cleanse and let us know what you think in the comments below!

