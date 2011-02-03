Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fave Hair Product

Photo: © The Image Gate/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow says the secret to her gorgeous hair is dry shampoo.

The Country Strong actress always keeps dry shampoo on hand to mop up excess oil from her roots and scalp, with her favorite being Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk.

Gwyneth wrote in her GOOP newsletter, “This stuff’s great when your hair needs a little spiffing up, especially when it’s starting to get a bit greasy. If you want to maintain a blow dry or don’t have time to do a full wash and blow out, this really does the trick. It gets right to the roots and brings back volume and makes your hair less oily.”

The 38-year-old star–who has children Apple, six, and Moses, four, with husband Chris Martin–is a fan of French beauty products and always makes sure she stocks up on her must-have products when traveling in Europe.

She added, “Many of the absolute best beauty products I’ve found come from regular French pharmacies. I always stock up on these items when I’m in France or ask friends to bring some back when they’re passing through.”

