Gwyneth Paltrow Beauty Evolution: 18 Years of Perfection

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of those rare beauties who could try pretty much any look and still remain impeccable. She could roll out of bed, step out without an ounce of makeup on and still look better than most of us look on our very best beauty days. I’ve always liked Gwyneth enough, but I’ll admit I wasn’t part of the original early 90s Gwyneth lovers. But in the past year, I’ve started to develop a bit of a girl crush on her, which was pushed into high gear when I saw her in Country Strong.

The girl can act, the girl can sing and the girl can rock a 90s rum raisin lipstick better than anyone I’ve ever seen. Click through and join me on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Beauty Evolution.