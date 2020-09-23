Gwyneth Paltrow Loves This $8 Conditioner from Amazon for Long, Healthy Hair

In an interview with Glamour.com this week, Gwyneth Paltrow spilled a few interesting beauty details. One of which is that Paltrow uses a conditioner from the drugstore that doesn’t cost a million dollars. If you’re ever shopped the Goop website, you know her faves don’t come cheap. But this one does! She also revealed she’s the new face of Xeomin, an antiwrinkle injection targeting frown lines. She told the magazine how she thinks the taboo around injectables has changed.

“I mean look, I think that taboo changes when people talk about them and are honest about it,” she said. I think there’s a lot of celebrities in our culture who clearly use injectables, and I think it’s nice for women to understand, Oh, if you’re past 45 and you have no wrinkles of any kind, you might be getting a little bit of help here and there.” That honesty is what fans of Paltrow love about her.

When it comes to her anti-wrinkle skin care, the CEO and actress reveals her three “deserted island” products. Two are from Goop, of course: GoopGenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream ($95 at Sephora) and the not-yet-released GoopGenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter. For her iconic blonde hair, Paltrow uses a drugstore fave instead of something luxe.

“This is where I’m the least ‘clean beauty’ person on the planet,” she said. “I go on Amazon and buy anything that says, like, ‘grow long hair.’ Or I get drugstore deep conditioner; I have one from Marc Anthony, the Grow Long, that’s my favorite.”

The sulfate-free conditioner contains caffeine, ginseng and vitamin E to help nourish and strengthen strands, as well as argan oil and shea butter to leave strands smooth and frizz-free. We haven’t tried it but hey, if it’s good enough for Gwyneth, *add to cart.*