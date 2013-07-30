News: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Cleanse Left Her “Hallucinating”; Jennifer Aniston’s Stripper Scene Diet

Gwyneth Paltrow may be all about healthy eating habits now, but she’s no stranger to crash diets. “In my twenties I did the Master Cleanse, which left me hallucinating after 10 days,” she said in a recent article. — via Telegraph



Jennifer Aniston prepped for her stripping scene in her upcoming film We’re the Millers by going on a strict diet of “greens and vegetables and lean proteins and kale,” she told Access Hollywood. “When I really wanted to have a cheat day, I had to have a kale chip.” — via Access Hollywood

Ever get a haircut only to have nobody notice? It happens to Rosario Dawson, too. “I’ve had it since October and most people haven’t even noticed it,” she told People of her half-shaved haircut. — via People StyleWatch

Learn how the makeup artist on Orange is the New Black transforms characters for women’s prison. — via Beauty High

Think your favorite celebrity has had a nosejob? Nope; she’s just using this contouring trick. — via Makeup.com

Nicki Minaj has tweeted a sneak peek of her new fragrance, Minajasty, out this fall. — via Twitter