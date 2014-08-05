News: The Celeb Favorite Facial We Won’t Be Getting; Charlotte Rampling for NARS

We’re going to go ahead and say “no, thank you” to Thermage, the “hardcore” laser treatment Gwyneth Paltrow describes as feeling like you’ve been slapped in the face. (Well… check back with us in 10 years.) [Daily Mail]

Iconic English actress Charlotte Rampling, now 68, is the face of the new NARS lipstick collection, Audacious. Surprise, surprise: She looks completely stunning. [The Cut]

In case you were wondering what Rihanna would look like with green hair, her most recent MAC Viva Glam ad will clear that question mark right up. [MTV]

Chinese women are challenging societal beauty constructs by proudly broadcasting armpit-hair selfies all over Chinese social media. [Buzzfeed]