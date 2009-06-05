Gwen Stefani’s Harajuku Girls Hit the Slopes

When it comes time to start bundling up for the cooler months, fear not Harajuku Girls collectors, your precious dolls will not freeze this winter. Rather, Gwen Stefani’s extremely popular Harajuku Lovers fragrances will be given an outfit change this September. Instead of launching a new fragrance collection, the award winning scents will remain the same, with the limited edition dolls warmly clothed in winter snow gear, under the Snow Bunnies moniker.

As reported in WWD this morning, Harajuku Girls collectors can expect both a new version of the girls each season, as well as a new costume and sterling silver jewelry line in the near future.

The Snow Bunnies, the first clothing change for the girls, will debut in about 2,200 doors and online in September.

Harajuku Girls Snow Bunnies, $30, at HLfragrance.com