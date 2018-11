Gwen Stefani‘s collection for OPI is here, but there’s a certain color missing. [SheFinds]

Learn how to make your everyday moisturizer even better. [Allure]

Wearing winter hats doesn’t mean you have to suffer bad hair days. Follow these tricks to get rid of static, well, stat. [PopSugar Beauty]

See the product that will amp up your cheekbones in seconds. [Beauty High]