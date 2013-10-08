Gwen Stefani and OPI Team Up For a Nail Polish Collection

Gwen Stefani is having quite the year! The singer, who recently announced that she’s pregnant with her third child, also just announced a collaboration with OPI. Debuting in 2014, OPI’s Gwen Stefani nail polish collection will hit shelves with seven polishes inspired by this year’s Met Gala theme, “Punk: Chaos to Couture.”

The line is certainly playing into the textured nail polish trend, incorporating glitter, satin matte and chrome finishes in the line. Of course, the line wouldn’t be complete without a red polish to match Gwen’s signature red lipstick, and the polish will be appropriately named Over and Over A-Gwen, which will be sold in a limited edition set that includes Swarovski crystals and a nail design look book. There are also gold and black polishes with a semi-matte finish, and a special base coat that can be used with the entire line.

Considering Gwen is a pop culture icon who can make a beauty product more than just a beauty product, we can’t wait to see the entire OPI collection come 2014.

Image via OPI

[ONTD]